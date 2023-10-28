24-Year-Old Delhi Woman Shot Dead At Her Home By Masked Men

The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Pooja Yadav.

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead at her home in the Jaitpur area of Delhi yesterday. Police said that two unidentified gunmen barged into her home and shot at her.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by the doctors as soon as she was brought in.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday night when the shooters barged into her residence wearing masks and attacked the woman. She has been identified as 24-year-old Pooja Yadav.

Locals after hearing the shots, rushed to the spot and chased the two gunmen. They managed to catch the motorcycle that the attackers were escaping on, after which the gunmen had to flee on foot.

Police have seized the motorcycle, but it does not have a number plate.

Cops have launched a probe to identify and find the two attackers.

On Thursday, a 30-year-old woman was found dead near a metro station in Delhi. Police said the face of the woman was disfigured by the killers using a stone.