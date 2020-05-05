Constable Dies After Being Shot In Head, Husband Named Accused: Delhi Police

Renu Malik, 34, was working with the Corona cell of the Delhi Police.

The body of a woman constable with a head injury was found inside a car in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area today, said officials. The woman's husband, who is also a Delhi police official, has been accused of the murder, they said.

The police recovered the constable's blood-soaked body with a bullet to her head from a Maruti Ritz car this morning. A sharp weapon was also recovered from the car.

According to the preliminary investigation, the case appears to be a fallout of a marital discord between the woman cop and her husband Manoj.

Mr Manoj, a head constable in the Delhi police special cell, married Ms Renu in 2010 after getting a divorce from his first wife. The couple, however, used to have frequent fights after the marriage.

On Tuesday morning, the accused took Ms Renu in his friend's car, shot her dead with his service revolver and then fled the scene.

The police have registered a case of murder in the Lodhi Colony station and launched a search operation to nab the accused.