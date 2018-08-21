Woman Run Over By SUV In Delhi's Connaught Place, Dragged For 300 Metres

The 20-year-old was later released on bail. Her vehicle, owned by her father, has been seized.

A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death under an SUV in Delhi's Connaught Place on Sunday night. The woman, who got stuck between the axle and the rear wheels of the car, was reportedly dragged for almost 300 metres till the police stopped the car using a barricade. The driver was a 20-year-old woman from Bareilly who was out on a joyride with her friends in the Capital's buzzing market.

Shreya Agarwal, a fashion designing student, was driving on the wrong side and tried to escape after hitting the old woman, reports news agency ANI.

She was chased by the police and was arrested even as she tried to reason with the police.

"We placed barricade in front of the car when we heard people chasing it and screaming, "Gaadi Roko- Gaadi Roko" (Stop the Car)," Constable Rajesh who performs duty in that area, said.

"When people told us that a woman was stuck under the car, we released her, she was breathing at that time and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital," said the policeman.

The old woman, who reportedly lived in a homeless shelter near Baba Kharak Singh Marg, was declared dead on arrival by the hospital.

The 20-year-old was later released on bail. Her vehicle, owned by her father, has been seized.