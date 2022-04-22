Delhi Congress Vice-President's SUV Stolen From Near Central Delhi Home: Report

Footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the accused persons. (Representational)

Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt's SUV car was stolen from near his residence in central Delhi's Jangpura Extension area this morning, officials said.

In a tweet, he said his white-colour Haryana number Toyota Fortuner car got stolen this morning.

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered and legal action is being initiated.

Footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the accused persons. The anti-auto theft squad has been briefed about the incident, the officer said.



