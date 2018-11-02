91,000 Allegedly Withdrawn From Delhi Man's Paytm By Service Centre Staff

Paytm allegedly did not block his account even after several requests

A man in Delhi has been allegedly been duped of more than Rs 91,000 from his Paytm account after he gave his phone to a service centre without deleting his mobile wallet.

Yusuf Karim, 28, a resident of southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, has alleged that Rs 91,000 was withdrawn from his Paytm account allegedly by the staff of a service centre where he had given his mobile phone for repairing.

In his complaint filed, Karim said that when he got back his phone from the service centre, he received an email from Paytm that somebody else had logged into his account.

Later, he received another message that his registered email address on Paytm was changed and Rs 19,999 were transferred to an unknown account from a different number which was fraudulently registered in his name, police said.

After that, seven transactions were made from the victim's account and Rs 80,498 was withdrawn, they said.

The victim alleged the engineers of the mobile service company who were repairing his phone have done such fraudulent transactions. He also claimed that despite several requests, Paytm did not block his account.

A response from the mobile wallet giant is awaited.