3 Iranians Arrested In Delhi For Duping Afghan Nationals Posing As Cops

All the accused were arrested from Greater Kailash area of south Delhi (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested three Iranian nationals for fleecing some Afghan nationals of their money by impersonating as police officers.

Noor Mhd, 28, Reza Kohan Khaki,30, and Farhad Abasisaorr, 31 -- all Iranian nationals -- were arrested from Greater Kailash area of south Delhi.

"Police team laid a trap around their rendezvous and deployed a police constable Kailash dressed as an Afghan in Greater Kailash market," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

"When the accused posing as police officers approached Kailash, showed him a fake police identity card and sought his wallet for checking, Kailash signalled the police team and they were arrested," Kumar said.

"The accused, who came to India on valid visas, used to target Afghan nationals on their way to a diagnostic centre for medical treatment," the DCP said.

"During interrogation, the accused said they approached Afghan nationals as police officers. They would then, without stepping out of the car, ask whether the victims were carrying any narcotic substance."

On this pretext, they would seek the purse of the victim and after searching through it, they take the US dollars and escape.

"Police team recovered $2,829, Euro 200, Iranian Rial 2.3 lakh, Maldivian Rufiyaa 1,015 and Vietnamese Dong 1.25 lakh, besides currencies of some other countries from their possession," the officer added.