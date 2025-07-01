Day 1 Of Delhi's Old Vehicle Fuel Ban: Tech Gaps Exposed, 80 Vehicles Seized

At a petrol pump in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, tempers flared. "Aap mujhe fuel dena hi nahi chahte. (You don't want to give me fuel). My vehicle is well maintained," shouted a scooter rider in frustration as his vehicle was denied service because it was outdated. Another man, confused by the signage, asked a station attendant if the ban applied to him. Meanwhile, a traffic inspector examined vehicle number plates one by one, while ensuring the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera was fully functional at the fuel station.

The first day of Delhi's landmark ban on refuelling End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles had enforcement teams fanned out across the capital, armed with data from the VAHAN vehicle registry and real-time surveillance feeds. By sunset, 80 vehicles had been seized - 67 two-wheelers, 12 cars, and a few light commercial vehicles - for violating the new norms that bar petrol and diesel supply to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles over 10 years old.

Fuel Stations Become Flashpoints

From East Delhi's Ghazipur to the congested pumps near Uttam Nagar, 520 fuel stations were the focal point of enforcement. At each, an ANPR camera linked to the central VAHAN database scanned number plates for violations. But the transition wasn't smooth.

"Hum logon ko training nahi mila, sirf bola gaya camera lagao. Ab yeh camera kis basis pe gaadi rokta hai, kis ko mana karein-clear nahi hai (We haven't been trained for this. We have just been asked to install the cameras. It's not clear how these cameras stop old vehicles and who we should stop)," admitted a fuel attendant in Mayur Vihar, asking not to be named.

In Ghazipur, where pollution levels often breach critical levels, a major fuel outlet lacked an ANPR sensor, a serious lapse flagged by CAQM monitors. "We have the camera installed, but the sensor will be put up soon. The first one got blown away in the wind during heavy rain," said a staff member.

Dr Virendra Sharma, a Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) official, said, "We've already scanned over 3.63 crore vehicles via ANPR during the trial. Of these, 4.9 lakh have been flagged as EoL. This isn't just seasonal enforcement-it's a long-term transition". Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has called it a "strict measure" to curb vehicular emissions, which contribute 28% of PM2.5, 41% of sulfur dioxide, and 78% of nitrogen oxide emissions in the NCR.

On-Ground Enforcement: Tough But Uneven

Transport Inspector Satveer Rao, stationed in East Delhi, led one of 100 active enforcement squads. He told NDTV, "We impounded 6 vehicles today in our zone. Some owners were aware but took the risk. Others genuinely had no idea. We're making them sign undertakings never to operate these again. But eol vehicles in Delhi have reduced in number over the years".

Rao showed a printed VAHAN check report on his phone - the tool inspectors now carry to cross-verify flagged vehicles in real-time. Yet, he conceded the challenge: "ANPR data comes with a 10-15 second delay. By then, some vehicles are gone. We're doing our best, but physical stops remain essential."

Fines issued ranged between Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000, with additional charges for towing and storage.

Voices From The Ground

On the other side of the law were voices like Mukesh Yadav, a two-wheeler rider, "Meri bike 2010 ki hai. I know it's old, but it runs well. Still, I agree-pollution is too much. I'll buy a new one soon." He easily got fuel without any resistance as the fuel station staff members were unaware of the ban.

Another rider, visibly upset after being denied fuel, countered: "PUCC test kara lo, fine le lo-par chalti bike ko rokna sahi nahi hai. Gaadi chalti hai, pollution kam hai. Toh kyun ban?"

A car owner in Ashok Vihar added, "I had no clue until I read the board. More awareness is needed. But I support the move. Delhi's air is a gas chamber."

ANPR Tech: A Digital Eye with Blind Spots

The ANPR system has been positioned as the enforcement backbone. Each camera scans license plates, cross-verifies with the VAHAN database, and triggers alerts for flagged vehicles.

"There's often a delay between plate recognition and data match," explains Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner, Delhi Transport told NDTV. "By the time the pump attendant receives the alert, the vehicle may have already fueled and left."

He argues for better hardware-software integration and real-time dashboard alerts at fuel pumps: "Fuel station staff need simple alerts-green for go, red for stop. Expecting manual verification won't work at busy stations with hundreds of vehicles per hour."

Officer's Bigger Worry: The Scrapping Vacuum

With 62 lakh EoL vehicles in Delhi alone, Mr Chhikara believes that blanket bans without parallel infrastructure could backfire. "We have too few authorised scrapping centres, and Delhi doesn't allow them due to zoning laws. Most owners must travel to Haryana or UP. That's not sustainable."

Illegal scrapping hubs like Mayapuri further muddy the waters. "Old cars are stripped and parts sold under the table. Worse, these vehicles are sometimes used in crimes or returned to owners illegally," he warns.

He is pushing for the expansion of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) in NCR, legalisation of scrapping units in Delhi's industrial zones and stricter monitoring of informal dismantling markets.

Compensation: The Missing Piece

Perhaps the most under-addressed issue is financial relief. "People paid lifetime road tax-15 years' worth. Now their vehicle is worthless. They deserve something in return," Mr Chhikara insists.

Currently, the Vehicle Scrappage Policy offers just 4-6 per cent of the cost of a new vehicle as an incentive.

Mr Chhikara recommends: GST waivers or cash rebates for scrapping old vehicles. Road tax refunds for owners surrendering valid permits early. Conversion subsidies for retrofitting to electric kits or cleaner fuel.

Inter-State Vehicles: The Grey Zone

Another wrinkle involves out-of-state vehicles entering Delhi. "A Haryana car headed to Uttarakhand might pass through Delhi and be impounded without warning," says Mr Chhikara. "We need a special law-either temporary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) or a geo-fenced grace system."

Delhi is the first region in NCR to roll out the EoL fuel ban. But by November 1, 2025, neighbouring cities like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will come under similar rules. Without interstate policy coordination, experts warn of massive commuter disruptions and legal disputes.

A Step Forward-But Not the Final One

Delhi's bold move to enforce the End-of-Life vehicle fuel ban is a critical pivot in its war against pollution. But as Day 1 has shown, good intent isn't enough. The system needs individual ownership and stringent enforcement.