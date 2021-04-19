Delhi's 'Big Decision' On Remdesivir, Oxygen Supply As Covid Cases Surge

Delhi has been logging more than 10,000 cases for more than a week.

In a big move, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has said it will now oversee the entire process of procurement and distribution of medical oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir, which is being used in the treatment of Covid patients. The demand for Remdesivir has "increased exponentially", the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said, amid the alarming spike in infections in the national capital.

Th announcement came shortly before sources said a total curfew will be enforced in Delhi from tonight till next Monday morning.

"Big decision on Remdesivir & oxygen supply! @ArvindKejriwal Govt will now directly oversee the entire procurement and distribution process of both Remdesivir Injections and medical oxygen. Big step to ensure COVID patients get timely treatment! (sic)," the AAP tweeted this morning.

A statement shared in the post said that all the drug inspectors have been directed to "oversee and ensure that all relevant records of sale and distribution" of the anti-viral drug are properly maintained and retained as per protocols. They have been told to submit daily reports.

The move comes as Delhi saw a record spike of 25, 462 infections on Sunday, taking the caseload to 8.5 lakh infections. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday red-flagged the shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital as he also alleged the government has reduced Delhi's quota of medical oxygen and diverted it to other states. Hospital beds and essential drugs are also in short supply, he said.

The national capital has been logging more than 10,000 cases everyday for more than one week now.

Meanwhile, as several states flag similar demands, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has advised states to keep the "demand under control" by containing the rapid second coronavirus wave that has triggered an unprecedented spurt in cases.

The central government also said on Sunday the supply of oxygen meant for industries will now be diverted for medical use.