33 Medical Staff At Max Hospital In Delhi Found Infected With COVID-19

Coronavirus: Staff at Max Hospital Patparganj were not involved in treating COVID-19

The medical staff including doctors at another hospital in Delhi has been found infected with coronavirus within 24 hours after three other hospitals in the national capital were sealed for sanitisation.

Thirty-three medical staff of Max Super Speciality Hospital in east Delhi's Patparganj have been found infected with COVID-19, hospital officials said. Their samples were taken over a week ago and the results returned positive.

None of the staff at the Patparganj branch of Max Hospital were involved in treating COVID-19 patients or testing people for the highly infectious virus, officials said.

All the 33 infected staff of Max Patparganj have been sent to Max Super Speciality Hospital in south Delhi's Saket.

The Saket branch of the private hospital chain has said a COVID-19 patient who underwent plasma therapy in the facility was discharged on Sunday after full recovery.

The medical staff at hospitals that are dealing with COVID-19 case are at high risk of contracting the virus.

Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, reopened today after the building was sanitised. The other two hospitals where the staff were found COVID-19 positive are Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

A security guard posted at the workplace of the officer on special duty or OSD to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS and a nurse working in Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of the facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

India reported 1,396 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 27,892 including 872 deaths, the Health Ministry said this morning. Forty-eight deaths linked to the highly contagious virus were reported from different parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers and discussed the exit strategy from the lockdown.