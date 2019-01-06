Complaint Against Kanpur BJP Lawmaker For Alleged Real Estate Fraud

BJP lawmaker Vinod Katiyar and his wife have been accused of real estate fraud. (Representational)

The economic offences wing of the Delhi Police has registered a complaint against BJP's Kanpur (Dehat) lawmaker Vinod Katiyar and his wife for allegedly duping of real estate customers of crores of rupees, officials said Saturday.

Vinod Katiyar is also a director of a Noida based construction company AVP Buildetch. According to the complaint, the company launched a housing project in Noida. Advertisements were put out and buyers approached the company to book flats, a senior police officer said.

The buyers submitted 10 per cent of the total amount and booked the flats. The agreement was that they will be handed over the flats by March 2014 but that did not happen.

The prices of the flats ranged from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore and the company took 90 per cent of the money from most of the buyers, without even completing the work, the officer said.

The complainant also alleged that buyers' money was invested in other projects of the company, he said.

The complaint was filed on January 3 against AVP Buildtech and its directors Vinod Katiyar and his wife Pramila Singh.