Car Stopped On Delhi Road, Driver Beaten; Dash Cam Video Leads To Arrests

Four men have been arrested for assaulting a man after stopping his car in the middle of the road in Delhi.

The prompt action followed an appeal by the victim, Praveen Jangra, on Twitter with a dashboard camera footage of the incident that occurred near Nangloi metro station.

The road rage incident on Sunday night was allegedly over the use of dipper lights.

The video showed the accused stopping their bikes ahead of the victim's car and approaching him. They even slapped him, officials said. The accused then moved out of the frame, but could be heard abusing the man on the wheels

The victim sought to know why he was being assaulted and kept pleading to be forgiven. A day later, he tweeted the video and urged the cops to take action against them.

"Some miscreants stopped me in the middle of the road and beat me up. All this happened at Nangloi Railway Station Metro. This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country. @DelhiPolice should look into the matter and take strict action against these goons," he wrote in his tweet.

Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi, tweeted this morning to inform that the accused have been arrested.

They did this, we did this. pic.twitter.com/tGISHjTsmw — HARENDRA K SINGH, IPS (@HarendraKS_IPS) May 10, 2023

"They did this, we did this," he said, sharing the complainant's tweet and a photo of the four arrested men.