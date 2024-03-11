Car Catches Fire In Delhi, No Injuries Reported

The driver managed to escape on time. (Representational)

A car caught fire at Ashoka Road area in Delhi on Sunday night, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services Department officials, the vehicle was moving when it caught fire near Andhra Bhavan at around 9 pm.

However, the driver managed to escape on time.

The fire was brought under control on time with the help of fire services department officials.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the incident, officials confirmed.

The exact cause behind the vehicle catching fire was not clear, they added.

