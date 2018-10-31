BJP Workers Clash At 'Run For Unity' Event In South Delhi

'Run for Unity' events were organised to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Two groups of BJP workers clashed at a 'Run for Unity' event in South Delhi on Wednesday with a group alleging "misbehaviour and assault" by supporters of the party's local MP Ramesh Bidhuri, a charge denied by him as a "political conspiracy".

Eyewitnesses claimed that two groups of BJP workers -- one led by Chandan Chaudhary and the other allegedly supporters of Mr Bidhuri -- clashed over sharing the dais in Sangam Vihar.

"The supporters of Bidhuri humiliated us and shoved us off the stage," said Mr Chaudhary.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that a committee has been formed to probe the incident and will give its report in two days.

The groups reached the Delhi BJP office and raised slogans. Mr Tiwari was at the office to attend a meeting.

Mr Bidhuri said that he was not present at the spot when the incident occurred.

"The whole thing is a political conspiracy against me. I had already made complaints against Chaudhary to the party over some property-related matter he was involved with as a builder," Mr Bidhuri told PTI.

Mr Chaudhary, however, alleged that Mr Bidhuri and his supporters humiliated and assaulted him.

"The programme was going on and the district president was giving speech when Bidhuri and his men came and started abusing those present on the stage. When I protested they abused me and assaulted me," he told PTI.

Mr Chaudhary said he would file a complaint against the South Delhi BJP MP and his men at Sangam Vihar police station.

The Aam Aadmi Party latched onto the incident and took a jibe at the BJP, saying how would it look after Purvanchalis in Delhi when its leaders are not respecting them within the party.

"It seems the BJP MP does not consider people from UP and Bihar as Indians," said AAP spokesperson and Purvanchali face of the party Dilip Pandey.

The Purvanchalis were assaulted and chased away from the BJP-ruled Gujarat and now a party MP is doing it in Delhi, he alleged.

Mr Chaudhary, who is a native of Khagaria in Bihar, had contested on BJP ticket in the municipal elections from Sangam Vihar last year.

'Run for Unity' events were organised across the country on Wednesday to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.