ATM Thieves Swapped Cards On Pretext Of Helping People, Arrested In Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people by changing their ATM cards during cash withdrawal on the pretext of helping them in Azadpur area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mohamad Aarif and Sameer, are residents of Ghaziabad and 17 ATM cards of different banks and one motorcycle were recovered from them, they said

With their arrest, police claimed to have solved nine cases of theft and cheating, including a case of motor vehicle.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid at Peer Baba near fruit mandi in Azadpur on July 21. Subsequently, both the accused were arrested when they came there on a stolen motorcycle, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they fell in bad company and joined a gang which was involved in cheating people.

On the pretext of helping people, they would swap their ATM card and withdraw the amount from ATMs or use that money to shop from online portals, he said.

The accused told police that they were active in the Delhi-NCR region and mainly targeted senior citizens or people who have less knowledge about the ATM machines, Mr Kumar said.

They have also admitted to having cheated more than 300 persons by his modus operandi in Delhi and NCR regions, he added.