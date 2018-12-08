At 7.6 Degree Celsius, Delhi Records Lowest Temperature For Season

Delhi records the lowest temperature of the season.

People living in Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature dipping to 7.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the season.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 AM, a Met department official said.

Visibility was recorded at 1,000 metres at 8.30 AM.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for the day ahead and haze and smoke towards the afternoon.

"The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

