At 7,323 MW, Delhi Records Highest Peak Power Demand So Far This Summer

Due to intense heat wave, Delhi's peak power demand soared to 7,323 MW on Friday, the highest so far this summer season.

In a tweet, Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain congratulated the city's power sector for the achievement.

"Delhi successfully met ever highest electricity peak demand of 7323 MW today. Heartiest congratulations to Delhi power sector for this achievement," Mr Jain said on Twitter.

On Thursday, the peak power demand reached 7,026 MW, according to the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre. The season's previous peak of 6,921 MW was recorded just a day earlier on Wednesday.

According to the officials, Delhi's peak power demand this year is expected to be in the range of 7000 MW to 7400 MW. Initially, the estimates were around 7,900 MW.

The daytime temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day today have now dropped a few notches due to rainfall in the city.

Delhi saw 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the hottest July day in the city since 2012, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying there is "no chance" of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.The highest maximum temperature for July last year was 41.6 degrees Celsius.

There is no chance of Delhi and its neighbouring areas receiving monsoon rains till July 7 and after that, the region will witness below-normal rainfall till the middle of this month, the weather department said.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. The last time monsoon arrived so late in teh city was in 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)