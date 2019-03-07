Arvind Kejriwal Writes Letter Over Delhi Full Statehood Demand

Arvind Kejriwal's letter alleged issues Delhi faced in the last 4 years due to the lack of full statehood

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote a letter to the people of the national capital alleged issues its has faced in the last four years due to the lack of full statehood.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a full statehood movement on Sunday, with 1,000 teams campaigning across Delhi.

"The full statehood demand will be the party's prime focus for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Our teams will go to every area in the city to tell the people about the injustice being done to the city," AAP leader Gopal Rai told the media while unveiling Mr Kejriwal's letter.

"Our people will take this letter and the pamphlet and will approach the citizens."

In the letter, Mr Kejriwal said, "The BJP and Congress had made promises of a statehood for Delhi. But both the parties cheated the city and its people. AAP is your own party. If our MPs are elected, they will get full statehood for Delhi."

Along with the letter, he also attached the pamphlet which said, "Every Delhi citizen will have a house, youth will get jobs, admission will be easily done in colleges, the city will be clean, sealing will be stopped, metro fare will not be hiked without the consent of people, all unauthorised colonies will be authorised, issues of rural Delhi will be solved, officials will be held responsible to the people and the work will be done with speed."

The AAP's campaign song released on Wednesday also suggests that the party is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the agenda of full statehood for Delhi. The song, written by party leader Dilip Pandey, talks about the "right to full statehood".