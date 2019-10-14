'Arvind Kejriwal To The Rescue': 18-Month-Old To Get Free Treatment

Arvind Kejriwal took note of reports on struggle of child's parents to get treatment. (File)

An 18-month child from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri suffering from a rare brain disease will get free treatment in a state-run hospital in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that governance for his party meant "serving the people".

"For us, governance means serving the people. We have always tried to help more and more poor and helplessness people. Before the political advent, NGOs were a means to serve the society. God has given us an opportunity to serve the society at a much larger scale," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, sharing a post from the Aam Aadmi Party.

"I pray to god that the child recovers soon," he further wrote.

Earlier today, the AAP shared a news report and tweeted that the child from UP will get free treatment at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital. "CM @ArvindKejriwal to the rescue! 18 -month- old child from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh will receive free treatment in Delhi Govt. LNJP hospital," the party wrote.

"No child will be left behind!" the party added in its tweet.

The 18-month-old child from is suffering from Hydrocephalus, a rare condition which causes an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) occurs within the brain. According to the report in the Navbharat Times, the child's parents failed to get help for the treatment of the 18-month-old as they went to different hospitals in the national capital in the last 45 days.

Arvind Kejriwal took note of the media reports on the struggle of the child's parents to get treatment. His office then intervened and the child will be treated at the LNJP hospital from today.

