Angry Over His 'Daily Drinking', Man Stabs Brother To Death: Delhi Police

Fed up of his alcohol addiction, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his brother stabbing him with a knife in chest in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police here said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sujit, is a resident of Baprola Vihar and has been arrested for the alleged murder, they said.

Police said on April 23 they had received information from the RML Hospital about a 28-year-old Manjit Singh being admitted in an unconscious and injured state. He was declared dead later.

When police examined the medical report they found that Manjit had a stab injury near the left side of the chest, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said in local enquiry, Manjit's brother Sujit emerged as a key suspect in the murder, following which he was detained, and arrested after interrogation.

"During interrogation, he revealed he was very angry with his brother because of his daily drinking. They regularly fought with each other. So, he decided to finish him off and stabbed him in the chest," Sharma said.

Sujit works as a contractor in construction business, police said. The knife used in committing the murder has also been recovered, they said.

