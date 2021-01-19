Amit Shah To Visit Delhi Police Headquarters As Farmers Stick To Rally

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Delhi Police headquarters today (File)

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Delhi Police headquarters today to review security arrangements a week before the Republic Day. The Delhi Police comes under the Home Ministry. Mr Shah's visit to the police headquarters also comes amid protest by farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border and their planned tractor rally on January 26.

The centre had approached the Supreme Court seeking to stop the farmers' tractor rally on an important day for the nation.

Some senior police officers will visit Singhu today, where the farmers have dug in, to speak with them about the route that they plan to take for the tractor rally.

"The Union Home Minister would be briefed on this issue," a senior police officer said.

The Supreme Court has left it to the Delhi Police to decide whether to allow the tractor rally on Republic Day. The top court based its decision after noting that the planned rally is a law and order matter, and set the next hearing for tomorrow.

"It's a regular meeting where we would be showcasing our accomplishments and challenges before us," another senior police officer told NDTV about Mr Shah's visit to the police headquarters in central Delhi.

All district units of the police have prepared slides to show their achievements to Mr Shah, the officer said.

"More than 150 slides have been prepared to show him our work. Our accomplishments and challenges in various spheres to tackle law and order situation and work done by our personnel during the pandemic will be shown," the officer said.

One of the big accomplishments of Delhi Police is the "e-beat" system. The police said this system has reduced the work burden on beat constables. The "e-beat" is a digital tool that has data of known criminals.

"Facial recognition software and dossiers of criminals, detail of suspects and wanted criminals are loaded in this e-beat book. So information is available to every police personnel in real-time," a police officer said.