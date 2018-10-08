Aam Aadmi Party Legislator Prakash Jarwal Convicted For Assaulting Woman

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal was acquitted in a second case

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Prakash Jarwal was convicted of intimidating a woman in a case, and was acquitted in another case of molestation by a Delhi court on Monday. Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal convicted Jarwal in a 2017 case for intimidating a woman.

The court will hear on October 22 the arguments on the quantum of sentence; he may get a maximum of two years in jail.

According to the first information report or FIR filed with Sangam Vihar police station, on July 14, 2017 the accused along with his friends went to the house of the woman and assaulted her. They also threatened her husband.

A chargesheet was filed in the case.

In the other case, the court said the prosecution's claims were suffering from "lacunas and discrepancies" and acquitted Jarwal, legislator from Deoli assembly seat in Delhi.

According to the FIR filed with Greater Kailash police station on June 3, 2016, the complainant went to Delhi Jal Board office to complain about water problem in her locality, where Jarwal and his supporters allegedly abused her and threatened to kill her.

