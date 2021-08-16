'A Friend, A Brother': Manish Sisodia On Arvind Kejriwal's Birthday

On Arvind Kejriwal's birthday, Manish Sisodia tweeted this old photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 53 today, received birthday wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, and prominently from the Chief Minister's deputy Manish Sisodia who threw in a bit of nostalgia in his birthday greeting.

Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia go back a long way. They ran the non-profit Parivartan in the early 2000s before working with activist Anna Hazare in 2011 to press for an anti-corruption body. Later, they formed the Aam Aadmi Party and came to power in Delhi.

"A very happy birthday to CM Arvind Kejriwal ji. You have redefined politics and changed the lives of many through your governance. Your actions have encouraged others to dream bigger, just as they inspired me two decades ago. A leader, a friend and a brother," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi has emerged as a model of governance, Mr Kejriwal said on Sunday while announcing the launch of the "Deshbhakti" curriculum in government schools from September 27 and yoga classes in residential areas from October 2.

"This will be an activity-based course. Schoolchildren will be taught how to contribute to the development of the country, do their duties and be ready to sacrifice even their lives for the nation," Mr Kejriwal said on the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

