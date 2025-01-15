3 Men Steal Accident Victim's Bike, Leave Him For Dead On Delhi Road. This Happened Next

Three men spot a bleeding man in the dead of night in Delhi. Rather than helping him, they see an opportunity in his suffering and steal his motorbike, leaving him alone on the road, to die. But then Karma boomerangs on them.

On January 11, Vikas was riding his motorbike on the Mehrauli-Gurugram road when it skidded and dragged for a few metres near Ghitorni in southwest Delhi around 3 am. Thereafter, Uday Kumar, Tinku and Parambir - residents of Fatehpur Beri - crossed the area. They saw the injured man lying on the road but instead of helping, they stole his bike and fled. Vikas bled to death.

In a turn of fate, however, the three men also met with an accident shortly after. Uday Kumar is currently in a coma while Tinku and Parambir are injured but stable. The men are drug addicts, said police.

The CCTV cameras installed near the accident site have been seized by the police and a probe is underway.

The case brings back memories of a similar incident in 2023 when a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker was left bleeding on the road after his motorbike collided with another on a busy road near Panchsheel enclave in Delhi. A friend of the filmmaker had then claimed that no one offered to help him and that his mobile phone and Go-Pro camera were also stolen.