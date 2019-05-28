3 Arrested For Robbing People After Offering Them Lift In Delhi

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from Patparganj Industrial Area.

Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing people after offering them lift in their car hired through an online rental website on monthly basis, police said.

The accused have been identified as Monti kumar (29) and Rahul (28), residents of Ghaziabad, and Mahender (39), a resident of Noida, they said.

"On May 22, Nawab Khan, a resident of Zakir Nagar, Okhla, lodged a complaint that he was coming from his village Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh. He reached Anand Vihar in the city and was waiting for a bus for Zakir Nagar," a police officer said.

"Khan said a cab stopped in front of him and four persons were sitting inside the car. They offered him lift and he got inside the vehicle," he said.

After reaching an isolated place, two men overpowered Khan and took out his wallet which had Rs 14,500 cash and some documents. One of the accused assaulted the victim with scissor handle, police said.

Thereafter, the accused fled the spot. they said.

A case was registered at Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, they said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they hired the car used for the crime from one Mayanak Kumar through car rental website on monthly rent agreement, police said.

They used this car to rob passengers in Delhi and NCR regions.

Monti and Rahul were previously involved in similar cases in Saket, Delhi Cantonment, Ambedkar Nagar and Kashmere Gate Police Station areas, police said.

Efforts are on to find an accomplice of the accused who is on the run, they added.