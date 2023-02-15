25-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabbed To Death After Argument

Police have arrested 3 people in connection with the stabbing. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified people following an argument in west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening on the Kavita Colony road nearly 150 metres from the Nangloi police station.

Three people have been arrested, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Nangloi police station and investigation was taken up, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sahil Malik, a resident of Kavita Colony in Nangloi, they said.

The elder brother of Sahil, identified as Vishal Malik, was returning from the gym when he had an argument with a RTV driver after his bike allegedly touched the latter's mini bus.

The argument escalated further at the bus parking near Nangloi metro station where Vishal's bike was damaged by the RTV staff. However, Vishal managed to escape and reached the nearest police station after narrating the incident to his family members over phone, the latter claimed.

Family members said during that time, Sahil also called his brother and got to know about the incident and reached the police station.

Sahil went back to the spot where the bike was lying in a damaged condition and was making a video when unidentified persons assaulted and stabbed him, they said.

The police said the elder brother of the dead was riding a bike and had some altercation with the staff of RTV after both vehicles touched each other.

"It further escalated at the bus parking near Nangloi Metro Station where bike of Vishal Malik was damaged by the RTV staff. Around 1930 hours, the victim (Sahil) along with his two friends went to take the bike lying in damaged condition where he was assaulted and stabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Raids were conducted in various parts of the city and three accused, including the driver of the bus, have been arrested. They have been identified as Sunny Kashyap (23), Sumit alias Pankaj (21), both residents of Ranhola village, and bus driver Ram Prakash (36), a resident of Nangloi Extension, police said.

The accused will be produced in the court, police said.

"Sahil was taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he died during treatment," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on the social media.

In the footage, the victim is seen in an injured condition while his friend is seeb trying to hold him. The video also shows the victim finally collapsing to the ground.

Isaab Khan, who is the relative of the victim, alleged that had a policeman accompanied Sahil, he would have not been attacked by the accused.

"I was here in the night. Sahil had a very painful death and police are responsible for this. Vishal had gone to police station in order to save himself from the attack and narrated about the incident. Had a policeman accompanied Sahil, he would have not been attacked by the accused persons. He was returning from his workplace when he was attacked. The incident took place around 100 metres far from the spot." alleged Mr Khan, who is a retired army man.

According to police, an enquiry will be conducted into it by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of the district.

