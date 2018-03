A 23-year-old man, who worked as an assistant at the operation theatre of a private hospital in Rohini, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the health facility yesterday police said.Mandeep's body was found in one of the rooms for staffers on the third floor, they added.His body, bearing injury marks on the head, was found after the room's door was broke open. A syringe was also found there, police said.Police suspect it to be a case of drug overdose.