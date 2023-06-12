22-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Rented Room In Delhi

According to the police, the deceased was an alcoholic. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was found dead in the Ambedkar Nagar police station area of Delhi, said police. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the police added.

"Information regarding hanging was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station. The police reached the spot where a person namely Gaurav, 22, resident of Village Singrana, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan," the police said.

During the inquiry, the statement of the landlord Manoj was recorded. He stated that the deceased and his brother namely Sekhar had been residing on the 4th floor of his property as a tenant for four years, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was a habitual drunkard. His body was sent to AIIMS Hospital. Proceedings under sections 174 CrPC are being initiated and further inquiry is being carried out, the police added.

