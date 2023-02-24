Dinner Outing Turns Fatal For 25-Year-Old Man Days After Birthday In Delhi

2 people were killed when two cars collided in Delhi (Representational)

Barely two weeks back, Suhail Ahmed celebrated his 25th birthday. He used to occasionally go out for dinner with his friends but who knew this time, the outing will take such a tragic turn, said his cousin Nafees.

Suhail was among the two people who were killed when his car collided with another four-wheeler in central Delhi on Friday morning while returning after having dinner. Puneet Kohli (33) was also killed in the accident.

Nafees said the family learnt about the accident from his friend Arslan who was passing by the area.

"We received information about the incident around 2.30 am. Suhail's friend Arslan, who was passing by the stretch where the incident took place, heard that some people from his area had met with the incident and enquired further. Later, he informed us about it.

"By the time we reached the hospital, Suhail had been declared dead. He recieved injuries on his head and neck. Suhail left home with his friends at around 11.30 pm. When the incident happened, they were returning from Okhla after having dinner. The car belonged to his friend Taalish," Nafees said.

He occasionally used to go out for dinner with his friends. When he left on late Thursday evening, it was just like another outing with his friends, but nobody knew that it will take this tragic turn, Nafees said.

Suhail celebrated his 25th birthday on February 11. He used to work in a car AC compressor repair shop in Daryaganj, he said.

He is survived by his father Akil Ahmed and four sisters, three of whom are married. His mother died around 12 years back, Nafees said, adding that he was not married.

Police informed us that they pulled the victims out of the cars. Sohail had a driving license, however, we have no idea who was driving the car at the time of the incident, Nafees claimed.

Two others were also injured in the accident. A Ford EcoSport approaching Sarai Kale Khan from ITO and a Honda Civic coming towards ITO from Sarai Kale Khan collided with each other at the Ring Road near IP Metro station, a senior officer said.

The family of Shiv Puri Extension resident Kohli were also in a state of shock after loosing the elder son in the accident.

Sharad Kapoor, Kohli's cousin said Puneet had admitted his uncle to a hospital last night.

"Puneet took his uncle, suffering with jaundice, to the Lady Hardinge Hospital last night in the emergency ward. When they reached the hospital, the doctors admitted his uncle. He had gone to Noida and later was going back to the hospital to stay there for night," he said.

Kohli used to work as a relationship manager in a private insurance company in Defence Colony here.

Amit Walia, who knew Kohli, claimed, "The family recently sold off their property in Chander Nagar area and had moved to Ghaziabad. They did not like the location where they were currently residing and were planning to return back Chander Nagar."

Puneet is survived by his father, mother and younger brother. Another person who knew Kohli but requested annonimity said, "I am a professional singer and Puneet called me day before yesterday. we had a good conversation for around 20 minutes. He told me to follow my passion and said that he will fund my first album. He was a very kind and generous guy. He is a very good friend of my elder brother."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)