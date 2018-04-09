2 Hitmen, Arrested For Shooting Delhi Store Staff, Were Allegedly Paid To Kill Owner Two country-made pistols and eight live cartridges were seized from their possession, the police said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The two accused were allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to kill (representational) Ghaziabad: 2 men, who allegedly shot at a medical store employee last month, were arrested by Sahibabad police, the police said on Sunday. The incident had taken place at a pharmacy in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.



The police arrested the two accused, Jalaluddin alias Jalloo and Ankush, on Saturday night from Pasonda village at Loni Road, in Ghaziabad after receiving a tip-off about their whereabouts, senior superintendent of police, or SSP Vaibhav Krishna told news agency PTI.



Two country-made pistols and eight live cartridges were seized from their possession, he added.



The accused confessed to a botched up by contract-killing job to the police.



The two were allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to kill Hemant Tyagi, who is the owner of the south Delhi pharmacy. But they fired upon one of his employees, Babloo Kumar, by mistake, the senior police officer said.



The accused also told the police that Mr Tyagi's brother-in-law Rahul had allegedly hired them for the kill-job. Rahul, who is currently lodged in Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad, near Delhi on charges of murdering his wife, allegedly wanted to eliminate Hemant Tyagi since he was helping Rahul's in-laws with the ongoing court case, Mr Krishna said.



Another accomplice of the accused is still at large, the SSP said.



(With inputs from PTI)





2 men, who allegedly shot at a medical store employee last month, were arrested by Sahibabad police, the police said on Sunday. The incident had taken place at a pharmacy in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.The police arrested the two accused, Jalaluddin alias Jalloo and Ankush, on Saturday night from Pasonda village at Loni Road, in Ghaziabad after receiving a tip-off about their whereabouts, senior superintendent of police, or SSP Vaibhav Krishna told news agency PTI.Two country-made pistols and eight live cartridges were seized from their possession, he added.The accused confessed to a botched up by contract-killing job to the police.The two were allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to kill Hemant Tyagi, who is the owner of the south Delhi pharmacy. But they fired upon one of his employees, Babloo Kumar, by mistake, the senior police officer said.The accused also told the police that Mr Tyagi's brother-in-law Rahul had allegedly hired them for the kill-job. Rahul, who is currently lodged in Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad, near Delhi on charges of murdering his wife, allegedly wanted to eliminate Hemant Tyagi since he was helping Rahul's in-laws with the ongoing court case, Mr Krishna said. Another accomplice of the accused is still at large, the SSP said.