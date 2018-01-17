19-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation Allegedly Commits Suicide In Delhi Police Station Last year, a 17-year-old girl had accused Deepak, alias Pope, of molesting her. A case was registered and the minor girl's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The accused was found hanging by the neck inside the police station (representational) New Delhi: A 19-year-old man, detained in connection with a molestation case, allegedly committed suicide while in police custody at the Karawal Nagar police station in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.



Four police personnel were suspended and a senior officer was sent to the district line following the incident, they added.



Last year, a 17-year-old girl had accused Deepak, alias Pope, of molesting her. A case was registered and the minor girl's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate.



The girl, a resident of the same locality as Deepak, was friends with him. She started maintaining distance from him after learning that Deepak had a criminal record and was a drug addict, the officials said. Deepak was allegedly involved in cases of theft. The accused started stalking her, and even uploaded an "obscene" video of the girl online, the police said.



In July last year, he reached the girl's house and abused and threatened her. He even attacked her with an iron, they added.



A case was registered, but Deepak was untraceable. Later, a city court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. On Monday evening, police arrested him and held him in custody, officials said.



Around 10am on Tuesday, he was found hanging by the neck and was rushed to the GTB hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police added.



Three assistant sub-inspectors and a sub-inspector were suspended for alleged negligence, and a senior officer were suspended.



Police said that a metropolitan magistrate is conducting an inquiry in the matter. A senior officer said Deepak was not tortured in custody. The policemen were suspended because a man committed suicide in their custody, the officer said. Further action in the matter would be initiated after the judicial inquiry.



A senior officer said Karawal Nagar police station functioned from a rented premises and lacked a functional lock-up. As per protocol, they should have sent Deepak to Khajuri Khas police station, which has a lock-up, he added.



