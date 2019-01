The police is analysing CCTV footage and investigation is on. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed by some unidentified persons in west Delhi's Khyala area, the police said today.

The incident occurred on Monday when the girl's parents were not at home and she was with her 12-year-old brother.

The girl's father, who runs a vegetable shop in the area, reported the matter to police, senior police official (West) Monika Bhardwaj said. She said that police were analysing CCTV footage and investigation was on.

