100 mm Rain In Delhi In 3 Hours, This July Most Rainy For City Since 2003

While the rain came as a respite from heat, citizens faced waterlogging in several areas. AFP

Delhi woke up to a downpour for the second time in a week, this time recording record rainfall of 100 mm in three hours.

According to the weather department, this is the most rainy July Delhi has seen since 2003. The city had then recorded about 632 mm of rain in July. This year, it has clocked 380.9 mm so far. Last year, Delhi received 236.9 mm of rain in July.

The weather department has also said that the rainfall recorded in Delhi today is its highest 24-hour figure in July since 2013.

While the rain came as a respite from the heat, citizens suffered due to waterlogging in several areas.

Among the roads flooded were those near Pragati Maidan in central Delhi and near Essex Farms in south Delhi. In the Palam area, muddy rainwater entered a moving bus and commuters were seen trying out balancing acts to stay dry.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to shut the entry of commuters to Saket Metro station in the afternoon due to waterlogging at the underground station.

"Service Update Trains are currently not stopping at Saket Metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line," DMRC tweeted.

The downpour also led to congestion on the roads and Delhi Traffic Police kept tweeting updates on areas where traffic movement was affected.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Gurugram which received 68 mm of rain in 4 hours. Sarhaul Chowk was among the areas that saw waterlogging and traffic jams.

A commuter told NDTV, "Every time there is rain, this happens and we suffer a lot."

"My motor is damaged, and I cannot work anymore. I cannot make any money for the day now. Every time there is rain, we suffer," said a motor-rickshaw operator.