'NDTV HOP': World's First, Live Channel Only For Mobile Phones

NDTV, India's most credible media brand and digital content player and Airtel, India's leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of NDTV Hop, which is the world's first LIVE channel for smartphones available entirely in Portrait (vertical) mode.

NDTV HOP, which is aimed at young smartphone users, covers the latest from News, Bollywood, Auto, Technology, Pop-Culture, Online Deals, Fashion and much more.

This channel will be exclusively available to millions of users of Airtel TV app and will also be available for download as an app on both iOS and Android and on https://hop.live, for all users

The eight fresh hours of programming every day are created and streamed using best-in-class technology and users can experience a lot of firsts including interactivity, multiple-streams and being able to click and buy products they like.

"NDTV is valued and recognised for creating and launching terrific new content in the online space. This partnership with Airtel allows us to use to dream potential the possibilities of digital and telecom technology," said Suparna Singh, Group CEO, NDTV. "We know younger users want great content on the small screen. This is original, made-from-scratch content for them, not replicated or ported from our other platforms. It's very exciting to be rolling this out at this time in India."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sameer Batra, CEO - Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to join hands with NDTV to launch India's first LIVE channel for smartphones. Today's tech savvy millennial wants to consume digital content on the go and our tie up with NDTV is aimed at facilitating just that. Our deep understanding of customer's content consumption preferences coupled with NDTV's expertise is sure to create an enjoyable experience for users."