Woman Raped In Moving Train In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur District: Police

A railway police officer, who was on duty in the train, rescued the woman and caught 32-year-old Umesh Valmiki, a labourer. The woman got off at a station in Katni district and registered a complaint at the railway police station there, Mr Mishra said.

Cities | | Updated: August 08, 2018 17:49 IST
A 30-year-old women, a rag picker, was allegedly raped in a moving train in Jabalpur (Representational)

Jabalpur: 

A labourer has been arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said today.

The woman, a rag picker, boarded the empty general compartment of the Vindhyachal Express from the Madan Mahal station in Jabalpur city on Monday evening. After the train left the station at around 8:40 pm, the woman fell asleep, following which the accused allegedly raped her, said Y Mishra, station in-charge, Government Railway Police (GRP), Jabalpur.

A railway police officer, who was on duty in the train, rescued the woman and caught 32-year-old Umesh Valmiki, a labourer. The woman got off at a station in Katni district and registered a complaint at the railway police station there, Mr Mishra said.

A case has been registered under various sections and an investigation is being carried out, he added.

 

