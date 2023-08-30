Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Lover For Opposing Their Relationship: Goa Cops

The victim hailed from Maharashtra, was working as a migrant labourer in Goa. (Representational)

Goa Police on Wednesday cracked the brutal murder of a 39-year-old man in Bicholim town, eight hours after the matter came to light, and arrested the wife of the dead and her paramour, an officer said.

The body of Ramesh Siddagoli was found on a bridge at Bicholim, around 28 km from Panaji, on Wednesday morning.

After the preliminary investigation, police tracked down Ramesh's wife Sangita Siddagoli (29) and her paramour Ramu Gawali (50) at Thivim railway station and arrested them when they were trying to flee.

Ramu Gawali is the brother-in-law of Sangita, police said.

As per the preliminary investigation, they stabbed Ramesh Siddagoli in the back with a sharp weapon on Tuesday night after he objected to their illicit relationship.

The victim, who hailed from Maharashtra, was working as a migrant labourer in Goa, according to police.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)