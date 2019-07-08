UP Woman Claims Landlord Told Her To Vacate House After She Joined BJP

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and is investigating the matter.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district was allegedly asked to vacate her home by her landlord after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the police said.

The woman identified as Gulistana claimed that her landlord misbehaved with her. "I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately," she said.

"Prima facie it appears that the mother of the landlord had demanded Rs 4000 from Gulistana for an electricity bill, following which they had an argument over Gulistana joining a political party. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC," Akash Kulhary, senior police official Aligarh said.

