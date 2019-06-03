Woman In Maharashtra Allegedly Chokes Newborn Daughter To Death

The woman hit her baby with a blunt object and choked her. (Representational)

Just days after giving birth, a woman in Maharashtra's Nashik allegedly killed her baby daughter by hitting her with a blunt object and choking her, the police said.

The police said she killed the baby because she was upset over having a girl child for the third time.

"The woman, 26, bludgeoned her child with a blunt object and then choked her to death. The woman has two more daughters and was distressed after giving birth to a girl again," a police officer with the Adgaon police station said.

Her husband was out of town at the time of the incident. "She had telephoned her husband after the incident and informed him that the infant was lying motionless. The child was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," he said.

Her husband, however, became suspicious and approached the police.

"The child's post mortem was conducted in Nashik Civil Hospital which revealed that she was killed with a hit on the head and throttling. We questioned the woman and she confessed to the crime. We have registered a case against her," he added.