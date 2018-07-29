Woman Kills Son, Tries To Commit Suicide In Kharagpur But Fails

The woman strangled her child after a heated argument with her family, says police. (Representational)

A woman was charged for strangling her one-year-old son due to frequent family quarrels in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, police said today.

Kajol Hembrem, 28, of Kharagpur's Jakpur village killed her son in the morning when other family members were not present and also tried to commit suicide but failed, police added.

She later went to the Kharagpur police station with the boy's body and surrendered.

"Her questioning revealed that she bore a grudge against her husband and in-laws due to frequent quarrels in the family. She strangled her child after a heated argument with her family," an officer from the police station said.

Police said the child was rushed to the Kharagpur Medical College where he was declared dead.

"We are questioning her. Other family members will also be quizzed," the officer added.