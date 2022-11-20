Woman, Daughter Found Dead In UP Pond, Cops Suspect Suicide

A relative of the victim claimed she was tortured by her in-laws. (Representational)

The dead bodies of a woman, 27, and her seven-year-old daughter were found in a pond at Devtaha village in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

Their missing complaint was lodged on last Thursday, according to Sankalp Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Deoria.

"A video has been recovered from the victim's cellphone which indicates that this is a suicide case. We are investigating this case in a proper manner," he said.

Meanwhile, a relative of the victim claimed she was tortured by her in-laws and that there was a rift between them in the past few days.

"The victim was married in 2012 and had given birth to a daughter. Her in-laws used to torture her a lot and there was a rift for quite some days," said the relative.

"There were many bruises on her face," he stated.

Further investigation is underway.

