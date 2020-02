The woman was arrested on Thursday (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband over his alcoholism in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on February 12 in Pathalgaon town, an official said.

"The man used to come home drunk and fight with the his wife. On Wednesday, she attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him. She kept changing her statement but later confessed to the killing. She was arrested on Thursday," he added.