Video: Elephant Strolls Through Haridwar Market, Steals Flour And Runs Away

An elephant was seen wandering through the streets of Bahadrabad village near Haridwar in Uttarakhand, casually picking up and eating a bag of flour from a local market. Captured on camera, footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the tusker can be seen picking up a packet of flour from the shop and coming towards the road and eating it.

Most of the area of Haridwar is adjacent to the forest and the Rajaji Tiger Reserve is also nearby, due to which wild animals often come into the town in search of food.

The intrusion of the elephant into urban areas is not an isolated event. There have been reports of elephants entering residential zones and causing destruction.

Last month, a herd of wild elephants has unleashed havoc in Jharkhand's Gumla and Simdega districts, claiming seven lives in the past four days.