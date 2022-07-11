Video: Amid Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Several Rescued On Boats

Gujarat Floods: Several roads and bridges were damaged causing inconvenience to people

Heavy rains pounded parts of south and central Gujarat districts over the last couple of days, sending rivers in spate and causing flood-like situations in various low-lying areas.

Several roads and bridges have been damaged following incessant rains causing inconvenience to people in the affected areas, officials said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held an emergency meeting on Sunday to review the measures taken to deal with the situation,

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and local administration are carrying out relief and rescue operations in the affected districts. In Valsad, more than 400 people were evacuated after the Orsang river level rose above the danger mark leading to flooding in some locations, officials said.

A video shows officials rescuing people on boats and taking them to safe spots in Valsad.

Authorities in the Navsari district are also on alert with the Kaveri and Ambika rivers flowing above the danger mark. Around 300 people staying in low-lying areas have been evacuated so far in Navsari.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in the Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts.

Several other districts in south and central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the Weather Office said.