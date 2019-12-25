UP Cop Goes Undercover To Arrest Those Involved In Violence At Protest

15 people have been reported killed so far in violent protests in UP.

A cop in Uttar Pradesh disguised himself as a vendor to catch people involved in violence during protests against the Citizenship Act.

Sub-Inspector Sunil Tomar disguised himself as a vendor selling bananas and set out in Agra on Tuesday, SHO Jeetendra Kumar told news agency PTI.

The cop went undercover to find those involved in violence that took place during protests against the citizenship law in Agra's neighbouring Firozabad.

Protesters had clashed with the police after Friday prayers in Firozabad. They allegedly set fire to police vehicles after which the cops used teargas shells to disperse them. Several policemen were injured in the clash.

Soon after the clash, a number of those involved in the violence fled Firozabad and sought refuge in Agra.

"It would have been difficult to gather information about these mischief-makers directly from civilians. That is why we decided to go undercover and track them down, Mr Kumar added.

The police said that they have managed to arrested the people accused of violence.