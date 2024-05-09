UP Woman Pours Diesel, Climbs Tree, Threatens To Kill Self After Losing Job

The woman said she took the step because she was hurt after losing her job.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh poured diesel on herself and climbed a 40-foot-tall tree seeking justice after getting terminated from work. The woman tied a noose around her neck and threatened to set herself on fire if no action was taken.

The incident occurred in the Sirsa village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi when a woman who used to work in a self-help group (SHG) was removed allegedly by Ankit, the Block Mission Manager.

The woman said that after her termination, she was not able to claim benefits as a 'sakhi' in the self-help groups. The woman climbed the tree last evening, demanding action against the block manager.

The police and the fire brigade were called after locals saw a woman up on the tree, threatening to kill herself. She demanded the MLA of the area and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the spot.

Cops and fire brigade officials gathered at the spot, trying to convince the woman. The standoff lasted for eight hours. The officials breathed a sigh of relief after the woman agreed to climb down the tree.

The woman alleged that the Block Mission Manager's wife is the president of the self-help group, claiming that it was at his behest she was removed from the group.

