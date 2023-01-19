Farmer Shot Dead In UP Following Argument Over Giving Way On Village Road

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. (Representational image)

A farmer has been shot dead following an argument with another person over giving way on a village road in the Hafizganj police station area, an official said on Wednesday.

Parmanand (40), a farmer of Nauanagla village, was shot dead by Pothiram of the same area. Pothiram is on the run, SHO of Hafizganj Police station Chetram Verma said.

On Tuesday evening, Parmamand was on his way to a nearby sugar mill on a bullock cart loaded with sugarcane when he had an argument with a man on bike accused over giving way, the official said.

"The argument was initially resolved by locals. However, shortly after the accused shot Parmanad in the head, killing him on the spot," the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and attempts are being made to arrest the accused, he said.