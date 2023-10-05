UP Man Creates Fake Account Of Woman Singer, Shares Her Obscene Pictures: Cops

A complaint regarding the matter was received a few days ago, said police. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man accused of sending obscene pictures of a woman singer and creating a fake social media account in her name was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Railway Road SHO Jai Bahadur Singh told PTI, "We have arrested one Mayur Bansal, who created a fake account of a woman singer on Facebook." "The accused used that account to send obscene pictures of the singer to her followers and relatives. A complaint regarding the matter was received a few days ago," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)