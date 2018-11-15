Tiger Found Dead In Satkosia Reserve In Odisha

The tiger was the first to be translocated in the country earlier in 2018 from the Kanha Tiger Reserve died in Satkosia.

Cities | | Updated: November 15, 2018 13:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tiger Found Dead In Satkosia Reserve In Odisha

The site of the incident has not been disturbed as per protocol. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar: 

Odisha's tiger re-introduction programme received a jolt as a three-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger brought from Madhya Pradesh died in the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district.

The Forest Department on Thursday confirmed that the big cat identified as Mahavir, who was one of the first to be translocated in the country earlier in 2018, from the Kanha Tiger Reserve died in Satkosia.

The carcass has a deep laceration wound, infested with maggots, in the dorsal neck region of the big cat that might be its cause of death, a statement from the reserve forest department said.

The site of the incident has not been disturbed as per protocol.

"Hence, the exact reason of the mortality and time of incidence will be ascertained after conducting a detail post-mortem examination," it added.

Satkosia wildlife divisional forest officer Ramasamy P will head the probe.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kanha Tiger ReserveOdisha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowMaruti Suzuki ErtigaAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayCyclone GajaJawa MotorcycleMIUI 10Nokia 106Mi Mobiles

................................ Advertisement ................................