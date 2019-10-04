Car Crushes 4-Year-Old To Death In Maharashtra's Thane, Driver Arrested

The driver of the vehicle was arrested following the incident, police said (Representational)

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a car in Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday evening, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Parmeshwar Deshmane, was arrested following the incident, they said.

"The boy, Soham Nikam, was crushed to death near a bridge in Vartak Nagar. An irate mob damaged the vehicle after the incident," a police officer said.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, P N Shirsath, an offence was registered against Deshmande under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) at Vartak Nagar police station.

