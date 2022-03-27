Teen Falls Off 12th Floor Flat In Thane, Dies: Police

All angles are being probed, including suicide, the police said. (Representational image)

A 15-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of his house in a high-rise in Mulla Baug area of Thane city, police said on Sunday.

He fell off from his 12th floor flat on Saturday afternoon, the Chitalsar police station official said.

"All angles are being probed, including suicide. At the moment, we have registered an accidental death case," he added.