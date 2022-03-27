Teen Falls Off 12th Floor Flat In Thane, Dies: Police

He fell off from his 12th floor flat on Saturday afternoon, the Chitalsar police station official said.

All angles are being probed, including suicide, the police said. (Representational image)

Thane:

A 15-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of his house in a high-rise in Mulla Baug area of Thane city, police said on Sunday.

"All angles are being probed, including suicide. At the moment, we have registered an accidental death case," he added.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

