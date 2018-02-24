Stressed To Write Class 12 Board Exams, Student Commits Suicide

Cities | | Updated: February 24, 2018 19:19 IST
The suicide note suggests the teen killed himself over appearing for his board exams next month

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh):  A 19-year-old student on Friday allegedly committed suicide as he was stressed about appearing for his board exams next month.

A suicide note which was found from the spot suggests Deepu Yadav, a class 12 student, killed himself over stress of appearing for the class 12 examination, said Sendri police station inspector Brijesh Kumar.

Yadav was a resident of Prithvipur area but had come to his uncle Pratipal's residence in Sendri to prepare for the examination, the officer said.

The boy's uncle saw him hanging from a tree at around 6 am in the vicinity of his residence and informed police.

